Pinson Valley HS teacher arrested for enticing child for immoral purposes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A teacher and assistant coach at Pinson Valley High School has been arrested for enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Authorities in Jefferson County say clear evidence was found that led to the arrest of 27-year Ladarius Thomas Frazier. His bond is set for $50,000.
JeffCo deputies say the school resource officer was alerted that an employee might be having inappropriate communications with a student. They say the victim is a 15-year-old female.
Frazier, according to authorities, is a special education assistant and assistant boys basketball coach.
JeffCo says the investigation is ongoing.
