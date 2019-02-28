Pinson Valley HS teacher arrested for enticing child for immoral purposes

Pinson Valley HS teacher arrested for enticing child for immoral purposes
Ladarius Frazier (Source: Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff | February 27, 2019 at 7:37 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 7:37 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A teacher and assistant coach at Pinson Valley High School has been arrested for enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Authorities in Jefferson County say clear evidence was found that led to the arrest of 27-year Ladarius Thomas Frazier. His bond is set for $50,000.

JeffCo deputies say the school resource officer was alerted that an employee might be having inappropriate communications with a student. They say the victim is a 15-year-old female.

Frazier, according to authorities, is a special education assistant and assistant boys basketball coach.

JeffCo says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.