Pelham leaders working to fix bumps on Huntley Parkway

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - Huntley Parkway has been a headache for both city leaders and drivers for about 10 years.
The road keeps sinking in areas and that creates a bumpy commute.
The city patches up the sinking areas, but it continues to happen up and down the road.
That’s why they decided to hire a company to come in and figure out what the issue is and hopefully get it repaired.
To figure out how to fix the road, the hired company will drill 18 holes in the road. Those samples will be evaluated to hopefully figure out what is causing the pavement to fail.
