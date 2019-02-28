Parents concerned after warnings of ‘Momo challenge’ popping up in kids’ shows

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Posts on social media are talking about this terrifying image popping up in the middle of your child’s favorite TV shows.
What’s even scarier is the message that comes along with it. It challenges your child to harm themselves or others.
It’s called the Momo Challenge, and we’ve talked about it before.
It’s been found on apps like WhatsApp, but now we’re hearing that spooky figure could be showing up on YouTube.
“YouTube is our go-to,” said Nia Gardner.
Gardner works with kids of all ages at Children’s Lighthouse, and as a mother of two herself, she knows how much kids value their screen time.
“It’s on my TV. YouTube is on my TV. We have smart TVs at home, and that’s all he watches. It’s YouTube!” she said.
So when she found out the Momo Challenge was popping up on YouTube, it freaked her out.
“And for that to pop in on the screen, that’s kind of scary,” said Gardner. “To tell my kid to kill himself.”
The image used is of a grotesque half woman-half bird figure.
We first told you about the Momo Challenge last year. It was found in an app called WhatsApp.
Once your child signs on, they’re encouraged to add contacts associated with the game. The controller then sends violent pictures to your child, and encourages your child to harm themselves or others.
The Hanceville Police Department shared a post on Facebook warning parents.
They said one of their officers is “dealing with his child stumbling upon these types of videos and it has a serious effect on the minds of our children.”
“If this monster that is on our social media sites is trying to link into our kids and try to destroy them, then we need to be aware of that,” said Gardner.
Gardner said she hasn’t seen the figure on her children’s devices, but she says parents shouldn’t wait to talk to their kids until it does pop up.
“I’m going to show them this creature, because that’s what she looks like. Explain to them, ‘Hey. Don’t do anything she says. Run and tell somebody if it comes on the TV screen,’" Gardner said.
Police say if you do find the videos with the challenge in it, report it to the administration of the app.
