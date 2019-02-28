Mountain Brook hoops advance to state title game, looking for three-peat

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Mountain Brook senior Alex Washington sank all five 3-point goals he attempted Thursday morning, and finished with 19 points to lead Mountain Brook to a 59-48 win over Lee-Montgomery in the Class 7A semifinals of the AHSAA State Basketball Championships being held at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
He had three in a row for the Spartans (30-3) in the fourth quarter to five Coach Bucky McMillan’s defending state champs the final boost it needed. His trey at 5:05 of the final period gave Mountain Brook a 46-45 lead. His next two stretched that lead to 54-45 with 1:53 left to play. The Generals (29-4) never recovered.
The victory sends the Spartans into Saturday’s Class 7A finals at 5:45 p.m. For McMillan, the win gives his team a chance at winning their third state crown in a row and fifth since 2013. Wednesday’s victory was the Spartans’ 16th win in a row and also the 300th career coaching win for McMillan.
The 35-year old coach and former Mountain Brook player has compiled a 300-71 record in his high school head-coaching career. Seniors Lior Berman and Trendon Watford added 17 and 14 points, respectively. Watford, the AHSAA’s all-time career rebounding leader, had a game-high 13 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. Berman also had four steals, four assist and was 5-of-5 at the foul line. Watford was 8-of-12 and the Spartans were 13-of-17 as a team.
