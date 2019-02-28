Mickey: Colder air next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Scattered showers have returned to our area today. You’ll want to keep an umbrella with you all day long. A series of short wave troughs are bringing the wet stuff our way. But, it’s just that...wet. Our temps this morning started out in the 60s and should remain in the 60s to low 70s by this afternoon.
Our Friday forecast is looking to be overcast but dry. Our forecast models are not picking up on much rainfall for tomorrow. We can't rule out a few sprinkles making it our way, but mostly cloudy skies are what most will likely experience.
Saturday, there looks to be some rainfall showing up into south Alabama, but not much here. So we may squeeze out one dry and warm day this weekend.
Sunday, the rain is expected to arrive early. We now have a possibility of strong thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Fred Hunter and Wes Wyatt will be monitoring the situation closely here in the WBRC First Alert Storm Center.
Drier, colder air takes us into our next work week. So, it looks like you can trade out your raincoat for a heavy coat.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.