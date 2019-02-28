Learn to build a startup business in Tuscaloosa this weekend

TUSCALOOSA , AL (WBRC) - If you’re thinking of starting up a new business, Startup Weekend in Tuscaloosa kicks off Friday night but the deadline to sign up is today.
If you’ve ever had an idea, but didn’t have the resources available to make it a reality, the Startup Weekend event at the Edge in Tuscaloosa is just for you.
You’ll have a chance to pitch your potential product or rough draft plans at an open mic Friday. You’ll also meet people and collaborate to build your team. The Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute is helping organize the weekend, giving teams an opportunity to learn how to focus on customer development and how to market the product successfully. On the last day judges will decide which ideas will most likely be lucrative, encouraging local entrepreneurs to launch their startup businesses right here in Tuscaloosa.
“The Edge is about economic development, about trying to help some of these early stages startup companies and Startup Weekend is one of the core programs that we think can help in that initiative. Give it a shot, this can be transformative," Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute Assistant Director Josh Sahib said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.