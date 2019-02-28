Hewitt-Trussville girls advance to 7A state championship game for first time

Kirk finished with eight points, going 6-of-7 at the foul line for the game. She also had four steals and three assists. Amiya Payne had 16 points and five rebounds and was 5-of-6 at the foul line. Erica Jones added 11 points and eight rebounds and D’yona Jones had six points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Auburn (24-5), coached by Courtney Pritchett, got an outstanding game from guard Olivia Porter. She had 14 points, four assists, three steals and nine rebounds. Jada Askew added 11 points, Casey core and Sara Strohmeyer each had eight.