Hewitt-Trussville girls advance to 7A state championship game for first time

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville senior guard Morgan Kirk sank crucial four free throws in the final 31 seconds to lead the Huskies to a 48-45 win over Auburn Thursday morning as the AHSAA State Basketball Championships moved into the Class 7A semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. Her final two came with four seconds remaining and the Huskies hold onto a one-point lead. The victory sends Hewitt-Trussville (21-10) into Saturday’s 7A girls’ state finals at 4 p.m. The Huskies will face the winner of the Hoover-McGill-Toolen Catholic semifinal set for later today. For Hewitt, it will be the girls’ first appearance in the state finals.
Kirk finished with eight points, going 6-of-7 at the foul line for the game. She also had four steals and three assists. Amiya Payne had 16 points and five rebounds and was 5-of-6 at the foul line. Erica Jones added 11 points and eight rebounds and D’yona Jones had six points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Auburn (24-5), coached by Courtney Pritchett, got an outstanding game from guard Olivia Porter. She had 14 points, four assists, three steals and nine rebounds. Jada Askew added 11 points, Casey core and Sara Strohmeyer each had eight.
