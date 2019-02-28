Heart Gallery Alabama: Lauryn

Lauryn, born September 2008, is very smart. She enjoys going to school and does well academically.
She makes A/B honor roll and has been accepted into the Gifted program at her school. She enjoys dancing, swimming, and being outside. She also enjoys doing craft projects and art.
Lauryn would love the opportunity to participate in gymnastics. Lauryn likes to play with her dolls and loves Barbies. Lauryn likes to attend church and is very active there. She is eager to learn more about the Bible.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
