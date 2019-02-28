FIRST ALERT: Late weekend thunderstorms followed by blast of cold air

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - After a few days of dry weather, the Alabama rain machine is back in full force. Temperatures are climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s with widespread cloud cover. A few storms could become briefly strong with lightning. We will continue with spotty showers during the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.
We will once again see spotty showers across the area on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 60s during the afternoon. If you have Friday evening plans, expect mostly dry weather with rain arriving again after midnight. The warm and wet pattern will continue through the weekend.
Weekend Forecast: We'll see a few showers on Saturday, but much of rain will remain south of I-20. Expect widespread rain and thunder Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain could be heavy as a warm front lifts to the north. Lows will fall into the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT: We're watching Sunday very closely. It is possible we could see another round of severe storms connected with warm and moist air arriving prior to a very strong cold front. The best chance for heavy rain, gusty winds, and even isolated tornadoes would occur during late morning or early afternoon. At this point, I think the best chance for severe weather will remain south of I-20 where the air is most unstable. Temperatures Sunday will reach the upper 60s. We will continue to tweak and adjust the forecast as new data arrives. Makes sure you have the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates. Cold air will follow this system with lows in the lower 30s Sunday night. The rain will end prior to the cold air arriving.
BITTER COLD NEXT WEEK: Winter temperatures will be back in full force next week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 40s with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows may dip as low as the mid to lower 20s next week. Highs will remain in the mid 40s. On the plus side, we’ll see plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Bundle up folks.
