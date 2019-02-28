J-P: Late weekend thunderstorms followed by blast of cold air

FIRST ALERT: We're watching Sunday very closely. It is possible we could see another round of severe storms connected with warm and moist air arriving prior to a very strong cold front. The best chance for heavy rain, gusty winds, and even isolated tornadoes would occur during late morning or early afternoon. At this point, I think the best chance for severe weather will remain south of I-20 where the air is most unstable. Temperatures Sunday will reach the upper 60s. We will continue to tweak and adjust the forecast as new data arrives. Makes sure you have the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates. Cold air will follow this system with lows in the lower 30s Sunday night. The rain will end prior to the cold air arriving.