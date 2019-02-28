Families using PSAs to speak out against gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Families are speaking out against gun violence in public service announcements through the city of Birmingham.
“When you shot him, you shot me. Shot me. I feel the bullet. You shot me,” said Woodfin’s mother, Cynthia Woodfin-Kellum.
Woodfin’s mother lost her son and the mayor’s brother to gun violence. These PSAs show the family’s pain and loss.
Cherly Fitts lost her brother, Eric Romey, when he was visiting his mother last July and someone fired a gun aimed at someone else.
“These people were driving down the street shooting at each other and a stray bullet came from one of their guns half a block down and hit my brother,” Fitts said.
Robert Atkins was attending a social club on Pearson Avenue and playing pool when random gun violence took his life.
“A lot of times we don’t get involved until it happens to us. They are gone. We ain’t fighting for them no more. We are fighting for those who are here. We are trying to keep the ones here,” Chantrena Wilson said.
It was an emotional news conference as the relatives wiped away tears. At one point, several hugged each other to give support. Mayor Woodfin believes their stories can make a difference.
“When you declare something a public health crisis, you have to put it in front of people every day, every month, until this problem decreases,” he said.
Fitts says she lost a baby brother in 2017. but her mother died one month later due to grief.
“Something has to give. There is too many innocent people who have lost their lives," she says.
The PSAs are expected to hit the airwaves soon.
