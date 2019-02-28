Agency to hold opioid forum in Oxford

OXFORD, AL (WBRC) - A roundtable forum in Calhoun County next week is seeking to bring awareness to the county’s growing opioid problem.
The panel discussion will be held Tuesday night at the Oxford Civic Center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
It’s free to the public, no registration will be required, and there will even be food.
It is being sponsored by the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention
The panel consists of members from the medical profession, substance abuse specialists, and members of law enforcement, including Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Prevention specialists say the number of opioid deaths has doubled each of the last two years, and it’s crucial to make the public aware of it.
“In 2016, we had a total of 15 overdose deaths, in 2017 we had a total of 30 overdose deaths,” said ASAP Prevention Specialist Iesha Crook. “We haven’t gotten the numbers back from the Alabama Department of Public Health yet, but it’s looking like that number possibly doubled again.”
