You’ll need the umbrella again by Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A dry and beautiful day continues! We will see passing high clouds, but enough filtered sunshine to boost temperatures into the 70s. The rain looks to hold off until after midnight from west to east. We want to give you a First Alert for a wet start to Thursday, so add extra drive time to account for wet conditions. The heaviest rain will occur in the morning hours and then we will just deal with scattered showers and a few storms through the early afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s tonight and rise into the upper 60s tomorrow.