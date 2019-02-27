You’ll need the umbrella again by Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A dry and beautiful day continues! We will see passing high clouds, but enough filtered sunshine to boost temperatures into the 70s. The rain looks to hold off until after midnight from west to east. We want to give you a First Alert for a wet start to Thursday, so add extra drive time to account for wet conditions. The heaviest rain will occur in the morning hours and then we will just deal with scattered showers and a few storms through the early afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s tonight and rise into the upper 60s tomorrow.
Next Big Thing: Scattered areas of rain will be possible on Friday and Saturday, and then we deal with a strong cold front moving into Alabama on Saturday into Sunday. The timing of the cold front is still questionable, but rain will become likely Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will likely drop on Sunday and we will see an early high temperature. We could pick up a half inch to one inch of rain between now and Sunday evening.
Winter Returns: We want to give you a First alert for freezing temperatures beginning Monday morning. Models continue to show us drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs next week could stay in the 40s with lows dropping well into the 20s Tuesday and next Wednesday morning. This type of cold could cause damage to fruit blossoms, so start planning ways to protect them for next week.
Enjoy the mild weather while it’s here!
