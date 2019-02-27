We warm up into the 70s Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is a very mild start to the morning with many locations in the 50s. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for some patchy fog south of I-20. A few isolated showers are possible this morning and into the afternoon, but most locations will likely remain dry. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Should be a beautiful day. Pollen levels continue to rise thanks to the warmer temperatures. Tree pollen is high. We might see some rain tomorrow that could help us out on the pollen levels.
First Alert: A batch of rain will likely develop in Mississippi tonight and spread eastward into Central Alabama early Thursday morning. Rain will be likely between 2-7 a.m. Thursday creating a messy morning commute. We can’t rule out some lightning and thunder, but not expecting any strong or severe storms. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid-to-upper 50s tonight.
Next Big Thing: Rain chances will be possible Friday and Saturday (30-40 percent). A strong cold front will likely move into Alabama Saturday into Sunday. The timing of the cold front is still questionable, but rain will become likely Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will likely drop Sunday with highs in the 50s. We could pick up a half inch to one inch of rain between now and Sunday evening.
Winter Returns: We want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures beginning Monday morning. Models continue to show us drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs next week could stay in the 40s with lows dropping well into the 20s Tuesday and next Wednesday morning. The latest weather models trended mostly dry for early next week, so we have removed the rain chances for Tuesday into Wednesday. If a storm ramps further north, we might have to introduce a rain chance for the middle part of next week.
