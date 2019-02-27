Village Tavern: Brick Chicken

Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons Oil, 80/20
1 Each Half Chicken, roasted (Recipe Below)
¾ Cup Chicken Stock
2 teaspoons Garlic Puree
1 Each Thyme Sprig, fresh
1 OZ. WT. Butter, Cubed 1"
Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to Taste
4 OZ. WT. Sautéed Green Beans
1 Cup Mashed Potato
½ teaspoon Parsley, chopped
Directions:
1. The oiled Cast Iron pan must be hot all the time.
2. Pre-heat sauté pan with oil, place the half chicken skin side down, press the chicken flat with the cast iron pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the skin is golden brown (not burnt).
3. Remove the cast iron pan and turn the chicken and cook for another 4 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken is at least 165.
4. Deglaze the pan with chicken stock, then add the garlic puree and fresh thyme sprigs.
5. Mount butter into the sauce and season with Kosher salt and coarse grind black pepper to taste.
6. Place sautéed green beans at 10:00 position, the hot garlic mashed potatoes at 2:00 position and the chicken at 6:00 position. Remove the thyme sprigs from the sauce and pour around the bottom of the plate from 4:00 to 7:00 position. (do not sauce the chicken-the skin will get soggy).
7. Garnish mashed potatoes with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.
Roasting Brick Chicken:
Ingredients:
4 Each Half Chicken, boneless
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
1 teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper Mix
Directions:
1. Take each boneless half chicken and push in the leg meat inside. Lay out the meat and the skin to properly spread it out. Season with 1/8 tsp. of Kosher salt and pepper on each side.
2. Place half chicken in flat on a sheet tray.
3. Place in preheated 325º oven. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is completely cooked and moist and has an internal temperature of 165 F.
