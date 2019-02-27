Video: Man dragged in violent home invasion

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) - A family is speaking out to warn others after a home invasion was caught on camera.
The horrifying home invasion happened in a matter of seconds.
Two suspects burst through the door and are seen dragging an elderly man across the living room.
“One of the guys just grabbed him and tore him,” the victim’s son said. “They asked him, ‘Where’s all the money? Where is all the money?’ My father said, ‘I’m an old man, I got no money,' and just kept screaming.”
Still shaken, the homeowner asked for his identity to be concealed.
"My mom is scared. My wife is scared, and yeah, I do, I do, seriously everyone was scared," the victim’s son said.
His father was the only one home when the suspects rammed the garage door to sneak in.
“It’s pretty shocking the way they made entry into this home,” Sgt. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
"Typically there are some telltale signs from the onset why the victims are targeted," he said.
Hampton said there weren’t any in this case. The homeowner said this, however, was personal.
“They think the Chinese, they think the Asians have money at home. Not all of them. That’s a stereotype,” he said.
Instead the suspects viciously attacked a man on camera, getting away with very little.
“It absolutely made me sick,” Hampton said. But the video helped catch the crooks.
“Our investigators and our patrol officers did some very diligent and hard investigative work and were able to make two arrests in this case,” he said.
A third, however, is still on the run.
The homeowner said he is hoping this video will lead to another lock up.
“I don’t want to see this kind of hurt happen to any family,” he said.
