Vestavia Hills High School Just Singin’ group choir is making history

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -The Vestavia Hills High School Just Singin’ group choir will make history Friday March 1st. The A cappella group will perform at the American Choral Directors Association National Convention in Kansas City. becoming the first choir from a public school in the state of Alabama to perform at the event.
“This is just a great honor and a great way to go out as a senior,” said VHS student Jack Kirkendall. We work every day to sound good and it is not easy. this is by far the toughest choir to earn a spot in this school. And so it means something to be a member with an opportunity such as this."
The group is made up of 20 talented high school singers. Just Singin’ applied for the chance to perform at ACDA and was chosen as one of 26 groups to perform out of more than 225 choirs who tried to make the cut.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.