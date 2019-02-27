Tuscaloosa homicide investigation underway

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting on Kaulton Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say they found a male deceased in a car.
“It’s sad that whatever happened got to this point. Anytime you’re having to fire shots in a crowded neighborhood, you have potential for more victims,” said Captain Kip Hart with Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
A suspect is in custody and being interviewed.
Police recovered weapons from the scene.
