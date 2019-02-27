Tuscaloosa homicide investigation underway

Tuscaloosa homicide investigation underway
By Kelvin Reynolds | February 27, 2019 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 4:49 PM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting on Kaulton Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found a male deceased in a car.

“It’s sad that whatever happened got to this point. Anytime you’re having to fire shots in a crowded neighborhood, you have potential for more victims,” said Captain Kip Hart with Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

A suspect is in custody and being interviewed.

Police recovered weapons from the scene.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.