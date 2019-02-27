Traffic homicide investigators training for crash reconstruction

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Traffic homicide investigators from all over Shelby County purposely made two vehicles collide Tuesday morning.
The purpose was to make sure officers can tell exactly what happened in case one of your loved ones is killed in a wreck.
When two cars collide you don’t always have witnesses or even the drivers to explain to you what happened. So today police are learning skills using math physics and algorithms to be able to take this scene and determine exactly what happened.
Dale Smith is the owner and a trainer with Traffic Safety Center and he says when officers arrive the damage is already done. So they have to rewind to find out what happened.
“Unfortunately a lot of people do not look at a crash as a crime. However if your loved one has been involved in a collision then you want it investigated thoroughly. So it is extremely important for officers to have this knowledge and this training,” he explains.
The Shelby County Traffic Homicide Team is made up of several different departments. They all worked together to reconstruct this crash scene using every piece of evidence: mirrors, items thrown from car, even wires inside head lights, and lots of math.
“So they are looking at the weights of the vehicles they are looking at the kinetic energy that the vehicles possess in order to determine the actual impact speed, determine angles, approach, departure angles of the vehicles, the friction of the road so there is a lot that goes into it,” Smith explains.
This is a 6 week training process and this week is the final week.
