Rain, thunder possible this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Despite all of the talk about rain in the forecast, we’ve had some fantastic weather across our area today. Temperatures once again reached the 70s, with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be tumbling into the mid to upper 50s tonight, with increasing clouds. A front will be settling into the region and stalling overnight so this will produce an increasing chance of rain. The rain chances mainly start to increase by 3 a.m. and we will have areas of rain impacting the area throughout the day on Thursday. I would plan on wet weather for the morning drive and also keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for a possible storm Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy through Friday, with a continued chance for scattered showers and isolated storms. The severe threat has shifted south of our area for Friday, with a marginal risk for locations south and east of Montgomery.