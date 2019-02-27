Potholes across Birmingham Metro keeping auto repair shops busy

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you live in the metro area, you know roads were not in great shape before the recent rain. Now, it seems there are even more potholes and lots of debris.
Charles Bradford is seeing the effects of it. He manages Goodyear Auto Service in Roebuck, and he’s been busy.
“I’m probably seeing three or four flat repairs a day,” said Bradford.
He said the potholes have caused even bigger issues. “Every other day you’ll see a blow out because someone has hit a pothole or bent a wheel.”
Bradford said the repairs aren’t cheap.
“I just had a lady with a Range Rover who hit a pothole when it was raining near Carson, and it blew two tires. That was almost a $900 repair on two tires.”
Bradford said the rain hasn’t helped. "Naturally, when it rains, all the nails are going to wash down in the street. Think about every time it rains, people doing roofs and other work. That’s going to wash down from the grass and into the street, and that’s when people run over the nails,” he explained.
Bradford said it’s tough to avoid the potholes. “If you have a car beside you, it’s kind of hard to do an evasive maneuver, especially when it’s raining. Realistically, know your area, but the main thing you want to do is report it. If you see a pothole, report it. If you report a pothole typically the city will come and fill them.”
A recent report from a national transportation group showed Birmingham area drivers are spending nearly $1,800 a year from driving on these rough roads and the damage it’s causing to your car.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.