Pinson Valley advances to 6A state basketball championship game for first time

McKinstry finished with 18 points, had two steals, three rebounds and was 7-of-7 at the free-throw line for the game. The Indians of Coach Darrell Barber were 11-of-13 as a team. Kam Woods had 13 points, Marques McConico added 11 and Geordon Pollard contributed 10 points in the balanced offensive effort. Horace Wilson also had a game-high 12 rebounds and Pollard had eight.