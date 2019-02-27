Obesity-related cancers up among millennials

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A recent study shows that specific kinds of cancers in millennials are on the rise. A University of Alabama expert weighs in on the disturbing trend.
That report from the American Cancer Society found more young people are being diagnosed with obesity-related cancers, such as kidney, gall bladder and even colon cancer, which usually occurs among people 60 years old and up.
The spike in obesity-related cancers has increased over a 30-year span between people ages 25-49, according to the report. Dr. Raheem Paxton, UA Associate Professor of Community Medicine and Population Health, said there are lots of factors that could be contributing to the rise.
He said more food preservatives, an increase of alcohol intake, environmental changes and antibiotic resistance may be a part of the cause of the cancer hike among young people.
“As a young adult, it’s important to have a clean and healthy lifestyle. I think there’s a greater need for screening in clinical settings, as well as greater collaboration between people who promote health lifestyle changes and clinicians,” said Paxton.
For more details, check out the full report here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.