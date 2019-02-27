Noccalula Falls Park scheduled to open to Spring

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - Noccalula Falls Park is scheduled to reopen for the season this Friday.
Opening, specifically, is the portion of the park that requires admission. The waterfall, of course, is open year-round, and hundreds took pictures of it in its raging glory after a lengthy period of heavy rain.
“We always close after Christmas, gives us time to do a little maintenance work, take down our Christmas lights,”said Christina Richardson, the city park’s superintendent.
Visitors will once again be able to attend the petting zoo, visit the pioneer village, play mini-golf and ride the train.
On opening day there will also be a tree giveaway spearheaded by the state forestry commission.
The people who run the park expect a good crowd, since March 1 falls on Friday, but an even better one the next day.
“Now Saturday, we definitely would expect a good crowd," Richardson said. "The weather’s going to be good. Everybody’s ready for some sunshine, and some warm weather to get out and visit the park. So I expect a good crowd over the weekend.
“We have a new point-of-sale system, we’re launching a new software on our end that we hope will make everybody’s experience a little bit better. The gift shop will open at 9 a.m., the park will open at 9 a.m., and the tree giveaway will open at 9 a.m."
The park opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and will stay open until 5 p.m. in the Spring. During Summer it will stay open until 7 p.m.
Upcoming events include the “Smoke on the Falls” barbecue contest and the return of “Art on the Rocks.”
