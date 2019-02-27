No mail delivery for neighborhood with potholes

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We first spoke to these neighbors two weeks ago.
That’s when the post office threatened to stop delivering mail to folks on Aubie Lane and Vols Lane. It’s all dirt and gravel.
When you turn on to Aubie Lane, you’re met immediately by pothole after pothole. You can’t go more than a few feet without hitting another one or several.
“You got to go at least five miles an hour or under coming through here. Cause if you fly through here, you’re going to mess your whole front end up,” says resident Stephanie Hale.
These neighbors claim they were told by the person who sold them the land that the county would maintain the roads. The county says the roads were never on their books, so the homeowners are responsible. They have no answers, and now time has run out.
“Now we don’t have the postal service or the trash truck. We have to go from Fayetteville all the way to Sylacauga to get our mail,” says Hale.
That’s a 30-45 minute drive. Meanwhile, many are on disability or suffer from health issues and are afraid a call for medical help would take too long.
“They’d have trouble getting in here, ambulance, even the police have trouble getting over here.”
They even had a garbage truck flip over. The school buses won’t come in, so students have to walk a mile or so to the main road.
“We have a registered sex offender that lives on the side where all the girls live that have to go back and froth to go to the bus.”
One pothole has washed away so much, Hale says tires will be soon driving on top of the water pipe that connects a stream to the ditch.
“Someone please reach out and help our community because we really need these roads.”
Talladega County officials say they are trying to get in touch with the former landowner. Meanwhile the neighbors are hoping to find an attorney to get this matter in a courtroom.
