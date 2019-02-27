Matt says we warm up into the 70s Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is a very mild start to the morning with many locations in the 50s. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for some patchy fog south of I-20. A few isolated showers are possible this morning and into the afternoon, but most locations will likely remain dry. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Should be a beautiful day. Pollen levels continue to rise thanks to the warmer temperatures. Tree pollen is high. We might see some rain tomorrow that could help us out on the pollen levels.