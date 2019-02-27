Master Development Chef Rick Moonen: Perry’s Steakhouse Red Snapper Crudo

Perry’s Steakhouse Red Snapper Crudo
Serving size: Each appetizer plate offers 3 portions. Ingredients below are per portion.
Ingredients:
1/2 oz portion Red Snapper, Eviscerated, Filleted, Skinless, Pin Bones Removed
1/2 tsp per portion Yuzu Tobiko (Japanese Citrus Flavored Flying Fish Roe)
1 julienned half moon Fresno Chiles, Seeds Removed. Thinly slice one ring in half for “half moon”
1 Pinch per portion Maldon Sea Salt
1¼ tsp per portion Agrumato Tangerine oil
1/3 Tbs per portion Pickled Turmeric Root, Ginger Root, and Preserved Meyer Lemon Mixture
To make the pickled root vegetables, peel and cut the turmeric, ginger and preserved lemon. Place everything in a small Mason jar and cover with Seasoned Rice vinegar, 4.1% acidity. Leave at room temperature for three days, then refrigerate for two weeks to develop the flavor.
Directions:
1. Carefully fillet the fresh Red Snapper and remove the skin. Remove the pin bones with a pair of fish tweezers. Super chill the fillet in the freezer for 20 minutes.
2. With a sharp knife, slice the fillet towards the head on an angle about ¼ inch thick. Continue cutting the fish like this, laying out the pieces on a chilled plate over crushed ice. Each portion has one slice of snapper.
3. Season the cut fillets with Maldon Sea salt.
4. Top the cut fillets with a small amount of the pickled root vegetables. Then a very thin half-moon of the Fresno Chili. In the center of the chili ring place a small dollop of the Yuzu Tobiko.
5. Drizzle a generous amount of the tangerine oil on and around the dressed fish.
6. Place the plate over ice to keep very cold and serve with a knife and fork (or chopsticks).
