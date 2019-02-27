Man charged with capital murder after shooting near Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -A 32-year-old man is charged with capital murder and attempted murder following a double shooting near Trussville.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives and Trussville police responded to the shooting on Service Road Monday night. Deputies found 39-year-old Arnulfo Ortega on the floor of a business suffering from a gunshot wound. He died Wednesday morning.
Authorities say Ortega was going to buy a car from Walter Juskiewicz a co-worker, but Juskiewicz showed up and began shooting at the victims. Ortega was hit, but another person was able to escape. Detectives were able to locate and interview the 2nd victim.
After reviewing the evidence with the District Attorney’s Office, Juskiewicz was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Ortega and attempted murder on the second victim.
There is no bond on the capital murder charge and a $50,000 bond on the attempted murder charge.
