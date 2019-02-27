Major rockslide on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills damages cars, building

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - Heavy rainfall over the weekend could be the cause of a major rockslide on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills.
AAMCO Transmissions suffered severe damage to the back of the building. Fortunately no one was hurt.
We spoke with the owner of rainbow paints and Decorating, James Pace, next door. Pace said his building was damaged by a rockslide 20 years ago.
"This back wall right here collapsed and came all the way out to about right here. We had boulders and stuff inside the store," said Pace.
According to Pace, they've taken precautions to protect the building, "We've covered the whole rock wall behind the building with concrete and a steel girder."
Cinnamon McCulley, Vestavia Hills representative, says all of the business are on private property which absolves the city from liability.
McCulley says business owners are informed of the risks of locating to that area ahead of opening their doors.
"Because there's a tremendous amount of traffic there that's a fantastic location," said McCulley. "They figure that in as a construction cost when developing in that area."
The city says businesses will be required to build up retainer walls, or elevate the foundation of their building to get above flood levels.
Pace says he met with his insurance company Tuesday to make sure he’s covered if it happens again. For now, he plans to stay put.
“I love it here. This is where this where this business has always been,” said Pace.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.