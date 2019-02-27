4 local track stars to compete at NCAA Div. 1 Indoor Track National Championships in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Crossplex will be home for the 2019 NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships March 8-9. Four local track stars have qualified to compete on the national stage.
Brittley Humphrey (LSU) - 60m hurdles, 4x400 relay - Hoover High School
Kiara Williams (Alabama) - long jump - Homewood High School
Jayla Kirkland (FSU) - 60m dash, 200m dash - Woodlawn High School
Trey Cunningham (FSU) - 60m hurdles - Winfield High School
Others qualifying include Samford’s Karisa Nelson, 2017 women’s mile national champion, who will run the mile and 800m.
