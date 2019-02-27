Local Chick-fil-A feeds stranded high schoolers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A local principal says he’s thankful after a local Chick-fil-A stepped up in a big way.
According to Childersburg High School Principal, Quentin Lee, fans of the girl’s basketball team were on their way back from a tournament Tuesday when one of the buses broke down. Some of the adults and chaperones volunteered to stay behind with the broken bus so others could make it home.
Since they had not originally planned on stopping, some of the students did not have money to pay for their meals. Mark Meadows, the owner of the 280 location, overheard the mayor and the coach discussing paying for the students’ meals.
That’s when Meadows stepped up in a big way.
According to Lee, Meadows stated, “No child will ever leave this restaurant hungry.”
Lee stated that he thanked the owner personally, but that the owner felt he was just doing what was right.
This isn’t the first time Mark Meadows has been in the news for something like this. During the “Snowmaggedon” in 2014, his restaurant fed motorists stranded on 280.
