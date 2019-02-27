Life returning to normal at Lake Logan Martin

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Lake levels are continuing to improve at Lake Logan Martin.
The lake crested Sunday at 471 feet. Tuesday it was down to 469. That 's the good news people living there.
Homeowners on Coosa Island spent Tuesday gathering up debris and other trash that washed up on their lots. At one point this weekend, the causeway was closed because water washed over the roadway.
“It’s the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been living around here. Everybody was affected who lives on the lake," said Howard Barber, co-owner of PK’s on Coosa Island.
Paula Gupton is from New York and has worked at the lake for only about a month.
“It was interesting. Lake life is different from any life I’ve ever know. People called to check up me. Checked up on other people,” said Gupton.
Fishermen are back looking for a good catch and to enjoy the lake again. Others will tell you there is a lot of work ahead.
“There is going to be a lot debris. You are going to have lawn furniture, just all kinds of stuff, floating around.” Barber said.
Cleanup is expected to last all week long. The big cleanup is expected to start around noon Saturday on Coosa Island. Barber and Gupton said that’s something the people out here do, they help each other out in times of need.
