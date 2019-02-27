Construction delayed by rain on Etowah Co. MegaSports Complex

RAINBOW CITY, AL (WBRC) - The heavy rain suffered lately in Alabama has delayed construction of the Etowah County MegaSports Complex.
That large complex is to be built just off Highway 77 in Rainbow City. A ribbon was cut for the site in October.
Construction was supposed to be already underway, but a wetter-than-usual winter has temporarily delayed the cutting of trees and moving of dirt.
Still, the authority’s chairman, Ralph Burke, says he still hopes the soccer fields will be finished by Spring of 2020.
“I was on the property earlier this week. And it is...it’s wet,” said Burke. “So it’s probably going to be a few weeks before we can get in there with machinery to getting, moving dirt around and getting construction started.”
The chairman tells us he expects the complex to bring in $40 million per year, from residents outside Etowah County, such as parents traveling with their competing schoolchildren. He says a stud indicated each dollar they’ll bring in will turn over seven times.
That''s on top of dollars for local residents who won't be traveling as much. Burke says parents often travel out of town with their children and spend dollars in other cities.
Burke says the Etowah County MegaSports Complex will be comparable to similar projects in other cities, including Cullman and Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
