Carver falls to Opelika in Final Four after historic season

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Opelika used balanced scoring with four players notching double figures to down Carver-Birmingham 61-44 in the Class 6A girls’ semifinal game.
Coach Devin Booth’s Bulldogs (26-6) outscored the Rams (26-9) 22-11 in the second quarter and turned up the intensity on defense to clinch a berth in the Class 6A girls’ finals Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Shaquala Walton led Opelika with 14 points and nine rebounds. Claire Worth, Kaitlyn Bryant and Ananda Huguley had 10 points each. La’Dajah Huguley added eight points and eight rebounds and Haley Sanders had seven points. Worth also had six assists for Opelika.
Carver, coached by Jarvis Wilson, was led by senior Kobi Warner’s 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ciondra Darden had 15 points, including sinking three 3-pointers, and Randrea Wright scored 12 points. This was Carver’s first Final Four appearance in school history.
