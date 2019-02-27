Birmingham organization helps pets and their veteran owners on World Spay Day

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - The Animal League of Birmingham marked World Spay Day on Tuesday by helping dozens of veterans and active military personnel.
That includes Amber Cunningham, whose husband is a veteran. She took advantage of an offer to get her two cats, Harper and Grace, spayed for just $10.
“It’s a great deal,” said Cunningham.
The Animal League of Birmingham teamed up with Mercy Animal Hospital in Gardendale and the Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation to offer the deal. Cunningham’s two cats are rescues, so she knows the importance of spaying and neutering.
“Most dogs that are euthanized in shelters today will simply be euthanized just for overcrowding and nothing else.” explained Georgia Claridy, the Vice President of The Animal League of Birmingham. “We are the number six kill state in the nation.”
Claridy said that’s why spay and neuter events like the one on Tuesday are so important in helping keep the dog and cat population down. Cunningham is aware of other benefits.
“Honestly, they like to pee on everything,” said Cunningham about her two cats. “So, I’m hoping that will fix that problem.”
According to Claridy, the procedures not only help with behavioral issues, but also prevent your pet from getting certain illnesses.
“Spaying and neutering can prolong the life of your dog up to three to four years,” explained Claridy.
There are several programs to help pet owners. Claridy said if you are struggling financially, you can reach out to The Animal League of Birmingham on their Facebook page, and they will connect you with a group that can do the procedure for low cost or free.
“This is what we do all year. This is what we raise money for," said Claridy. “We promote spay and neuter everyday."
