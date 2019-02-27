B’ham hospitals applauded for preparedness for chemical spill victims

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham-area hospitals had to deal with an onslaught of patients after the chemical spill at the BWWB treatment plant on Highway 280.
Up to 55 people were taken to various hospitals for treatment and assessment. None of the injuries were life-threatening, but UAB and other hospitals trained and drilled for this moment, and today all of that came into practice for real.
UAB recieved up to 19 patients, Grandview received 10, and St. Vincent’s and Brookwood received a number of others. Most have been checked and release.
The emergency rooms were notified immediately they would be getting a lot of patients. Some of those patients did have to undergo decontamination with showers.
You can imagine how hectic and trying this could be, but due to their extensive training and all the drills to handle mass casualties or chemical spills, the people at UAB and other hospitals handled it with ease.
“We planned extensively throughout the year. We drill frequently, and if we had not done that this would have been very stressful event. However, we plan extensively for this type of situation, so when it does occur we take it in stride,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, Professor and Chair of the Office of EMS.
The street was blocked off at 5th Avenue South for hours to allow ambulances to get in and out quickly. Dr. Nafzinger says for this was not a big day, just another Wednesday.
