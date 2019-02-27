Officer injured in Auburn shooting released from hospital

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn police officer who was shot while on-duty in mid-February has been released from a Birmingham hospital, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Captain Lorenza Dorsey said the officer, Justin Sanders, was released from UAB Hospital on Tuesday and is back home resting and recovering.
Sanders, 30, was shot was shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop on Feb. 15.
Auburn police said the suspect who shot Sanders, Christopher James Wallace, died in an apartment fire during a standoff with law enforcement later that Friday night. A woman who was with him, later identified as Erica Renee Miller, also died. Investigators said Wallace killed Miller before committing suicide.
Sanders, a five-year veteran of the force, is also a native of Auburn and a graduate of Auburn High School. It’s unclear when he will be able to return to work, but Police Chief Paul Register previously said he’ll need additional surgeries down the road.
The chief said Sanders’ training and equipment likely saved his life.
