Winfield falls to Montgomery Academy in Final Four

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Montgomery Academy outscored Winfield 14-4 in the final quarter Tuesday morning to grab a 48-41 victory over the Lady Pirates as the second day of the AHSAA 2019 State Basketball Championships got underway at the BJCC Legacy Arena with the Class 3A girls’ semifinals.
Coach Barry Fancher’s Eagles (31-2) came into the semifinals riding a 22-game winning streak. Winfield (32-2), coached by Joseph Wilson, won 25 in a row at one stretch and had a seven-game win streak coming in. Both teams battled with intensity, especially on defense. The Eagles forced 24 Pirates turnovers and Winfield caused 16 for Montgomery Academy. Leighton Robertson sparked the Eagles, who trailed 15-6 after the first quarter, 26-22 at the half and 37-34 heading into the final period. She had 26 points and also had seven steals on defense.
Gabriella Ramirez added nine points – all coming on three 3-pointers. Senior forward Margaret Head had a game-high rebounds and five points. None was bigger than her offensive rebound and put-back with 1:39 remaining to extend Montgomery Academy’s two-point lead to 43-39. The Pirates never recovered. C’era Beck had 14 points, 12 coming on a 4-of-11 3-point shooting performance, to lead Winfield. Emma Kate Tittle added 11 points. Montgomery Academy won the rebound battle 38-30. The Eagles were 6 of 15 at the foul line and Winfield was made one of two.
Montgomery Academy moves to the Class 3A championship game at Legacy Arena Friday at 12:30 p.m.
(Courtesy: AHSAA)
