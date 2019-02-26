Winfield falls to Montgomery Academy in Final Four

Coach Barry Fancher’s Eagles (31-2) came into the semifinals riding a 22-game winning streak. Winfield (32-2), coached by Joseph Wilson, won 25 in a row at one stretch and had a seven-game win streak coming in. Both teams battled with intensity, especially on defense. The Eagles forced 24 Pirates turnovers and Winfield caused 16 for Montgomery Academy. Leighton Robertson sparked the Eagles, who trailed 15-6 after the first quarter, 26-22 at the half and 37-34 heading into the final period. She had 26 points and also had seven steals on defense.