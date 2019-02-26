West Alabama human trafficking task force to host community classes

How to recognize the signs of a human trafficking victim will also be covered, especially since agents said the number one human trafficking corridor in the U.S. is between Birmingham and Atlanta. “We have recovered a victim less than a mile from where we’re standing at the Northport Police Department. So, don’t think it doesn’t come to small town America. Over in Tuscaloosa they recovered an international victim that had been trafficked around the whole country and they were able to recover her,” said Lt. Mark Glenn.