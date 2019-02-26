West Alabama human trafficking task force to host community classes

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) - The West Alabama human trafficking task force is trying a new approach to get the community engaged in fighting human trafficking in the area.
The task force is encouraging people to sign up now, for a human trafficking classes they’ll be hosting in April at Northport City Hall. What makes these programs unique is one will cater to educators and the other will be more family and child appropriate.
You’ll learn from task force agents who’s at risk and more vulnerable to human trafficking. They’ll teach parents how to monitor who their children are talking to online, knowing the techniques traffickers use to lure teens.
How to recognize the signs of a human trafficking victim will also be covered, especially since agents said the number one human trafficking corridor in the U.S. is between Birmingham and Atlanta. “We have recovered a victim less than a mile from where we’re standing at the Northport Police Department. So, don’t think it doesn’t come to small town America. Over in Tuscaloosa they recovered an international victim that had been trafficked around the whole country and they were able to recover her,” said Lt. Mark Glenn.
The first class is April 23rd from 6-8 p.m. and is for parents or guardians only. The second class is April 30th from 6-8 p.m. and is for children (parents are encouraged to attend). The children will be divided into age groups so the material covered will be age appropriate.
Registration is strongly encouraged. Please email ablalock@cityofnorthport.org to register or if you have any other questions about the event.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.