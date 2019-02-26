Vestavia Hills High School Show Choir goes undefeated

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - The Show Choir at Vestavia Hills High School is racking up the trophies.
The choir, known as the Vestavia Hills Singers, finished this year’s competition season undefeated. The directors of the show choir credit their success to all the hard work put in by students.
“For the students, being undefeated really shows them the result of their hard work they have put in the whole school year,” said Gavin Dover, Co-Director of Choral Activities at Vestavia Hills High School.
“To see them to really buy in what we do and to buy into the hard work, repetition, and the constructive criticism that they receive on a daily basis really pay off is really a reward for us as educators,” said Dr. Megan Rudolph, who is also Co-director of Choral Activities.
This year’s performance was based on the classic game show “The Price is Right. ”According to Rudolph, the students do it all from singing, dancing to designing the set.
The singers also won several other awards, including for best vocals, choreography, and show design.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.