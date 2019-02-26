United Methodists reject same-sex marriage, clergy proposals

By WBRC Staff | February 26, 2019 at 5:42 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:42 PM

ST. LOUIS, MO (WBRC) - The United Methodist Church has voted to strengthen its stance against same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy.

America’s second-largest Protestant denomination faces a potential split, after a special-called General Conference delegation rejected a plan which would have allowed local churches to decide whether or not to allow same-sex weddings and gay clergy.

Instead, delegates approved the Traditional Plan which tightens restrictions. The vote was 449-374.

Protests could be heard in the convention center as the remainder of the conference calendar was brought up for consideration.

