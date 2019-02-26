UAB football begins spring practice

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - After a historic season last year, UAB football is back in action for spring practice.
It’s been 87 days since UAB won its first-ever CUSA championship, but now with new names and new faces on the roster, the Blazers are ready to write their own identity for 2019.
“Anytime you do something for the first time its always a big deal, but I told them, its all about what we do today and looking towards the future. This group has to write it’s own identity and I think they want to do that," said UAB Head Coach Bill Clark.
After losing 35 seniors, there’s a lot of playing time up for grabs. The Blazers return five starters on defense and four on offense. Coach Clark’s biggest focus this spring is who will step up to fill those shoes.
“There’s a lot of competition out here, I mean everyone’s working for a spot that’s any spot, even starters. We’ve had a really good first day,” said quarterback Tyler Johnston.
“We just want to get back to where we were before not treating it as a rebuilding year, but a reloading year. We just want to get back to the standard we were before and win another championship," said UAB linebacker Fitzgerald Mofor.
Seven of the Blazers 16 signees from December are already enrolled and practicing. Quarterback Tyler Johnston and leading rusher Spencer Brown are hoping to step up as leaders on the team.
“From this past year winning a championship and a bowl game, but we just have to keep working, I believe in this guys because they want to work,” Johnston added.
Tuesday was the first of 15 practices for the Blazers. UAB’s spring game is set for April 6 at Legion Field.
