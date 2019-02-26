Student shot at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 17-year-old student at Montgomery’s Robert E. Lee High School was shot Tuesday morning inside the school building, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
A suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody a short time later. Charges against the suspect are pending. A motive was not immediately clear.
Montgomery police said the victim was shot in the arm while inside the school’s gym. The victim’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening.
It’s unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school. MPS spokesperson Tom Salter said Lee High School is equipped with metal detectors, which were in use Tuesday.
Investigators said it’s unclear if the shooting suspect is a fellow student or someone who may have gained access to the building.
According to Salter, the school is no longer on lock down. Police officials are still inside the school and once an all clear has been given, parents are welcome to come and check out their children. Salter did say proper identification must be presented to check out students.
A large number of parents and area residents have gathered across the street from the school. In a powerful moment, the crowd gathered in a circle and held hands while a man led them in prayer.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene working to assist with traffic control.
