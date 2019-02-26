Small rain chances the next 2 days

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There are more clouds today, but at least it is dry. The chance for showers is low, but not zero, especially south of I-20 this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the 60s, which is around normal for this time of year. Rain chances remain low through most of the day tomorrow and temperatures will be warmer ahead of our next best chance for rain. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow and warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
First Alert: Rain chances climb on Wednesday night across west Alabama and will increase eastward through Thursday morning. The best chance for rain sets up between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. Friday looks mainly dry and then the forecast becomes very uncertain going into the weekend. Models don’t fully agree. One has us wet on Saturday through Monday morning, and the other has us wet on Sunday through Monday morning.
Next Week: March (meteorological spring) might begin, but winter will refuse to go away. Temperatures are expected to remain well below average next week with more opportunities for rain. Highs could be in the 40s with lows likely dropping below freezing. We could easily see freezing temperatures next Monday morning, and again Wednesday and Thursday morning of next week. This could be concerning for some of the fruit blossoms. We will keep you posted on this evolving forecast on WBRC FOX6 News, social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Tracking dry weather for now.
