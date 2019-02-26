Small rain chances the next 2 days

Next Week: March (meteorological spring) might begin, but winter will refuse to go away. Temperatures are expected to remain well below average next week with more opportunities for rain. Highs could be in the 40s with lows likely dropping below freezing. We could easily see freezing temperatures next Monday morning, and again Wednesday and Thursday morning of next week. This could be concerning for some of the fruit blossoms. We will keep you posted on this evolving forecast on WBRC FOX6 News, social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.