Showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday; heavy rain, storms possible late week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: Today was quite the treat weather-wise, thanks to some breaks in the clouds. Highs reached the low 70s in many locations and I’m happy to report the milder air is here to stay in the short term. A chill will be in the air when you head out the door in the morning; however, temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will have a chance for a few isolated showers tonight and tomorrow. The greatest concentration of wet weather through tomorrow will be across the southern part of the state.
POSSIBLE STORMS THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A chance for heavier rain and scattered storms will enter the forecast on Thursday and Friday. A front will stall across the state and there will be pockets of heavier rain developing and moving east across the area. Forecast guidance is suggesting peak periods of heavier rain early Thursday and then again during the afternoon on Friday. However, in this setup a shower could pop-up at any time. So keep the umbrella nearby. I’m concerned we could have some flooding issues again and we will also need to monitor areas to the south on Friday for a possible risk of stronger storms.
FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER WINTRY BLAST: This weekend we will be reminded that winter is far from over as another blast of cold air impacts the country. We will continue to mention the chance for rain and storms on Saturday as the cold front enters the region. Forecast guidance has struggled with the timing on this system and the front should push south across the area by Sunday, with much colder air and an upper air flow supporting post-frontal precipitation. So we can’t rule out a cold and rainy setup for Sunday and Sunday evening. We will need to keep a very close eye on the temperature and precipitation guidance for Sunday night because lows will be tumbling into the mid 30s.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.