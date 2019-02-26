Showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday; heavy rain, storms possible late week

FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER WINTRY BLAST: This weekend we will be reminded that winter is far from over as another blast of cold air impacts the country. We will continue to mention the chance for rain and storms on Saturday as the cold front enters the region. Forecast guidance has struggled with the timing on this system and the front should push south across the area by Sunday, with much colder air and an upper air flow supporting post-frontal precipitation. So we can’t rule out a cold and rainy setup for Sunday and Sunday evening. We will need to keep a very close eye on the temperature and precipitation guidance for Sunday night because lows will be tumbling into the mid 30s.