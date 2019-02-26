Selma readies for Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Mike Bird and her husband took their first step in civil rights history in Selma Monday. The couple from Maine may extend their vacation to include a return trip this weekend for the marking of “Bloody Sunday.”
“It just feels important, particularly the political climate right now," Bird said.
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee organizers are promising a good event for 2019.
Former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her once fellow opponent, Bernie Sanders, along with the Reverend Jesse Jackson and U.S. Senator Cory Booker, are among those expected to attend the Martin and Coretta King United Breakfast Sunday morning at Wallace Community College.
The four-day extravaganza typically attracts around 35,000 or more visitors. The festivities include a round table discussion Saturday morning with political and spiritual leaders.
One of the invitees is Kenneth Glasgow, a pastor who faces a capital murder charge in connection with a shooting in Dothan in early 2018. He’s charged but not indicated, as of now. Glasgow, who is the half brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, was arrest again last September while out on bond.
Organizer Hank Sanders told WSFA 12 News he doesn’t believe Glasgow had anything to do with the homicide, and added that he didn’t know for certain if Glasgow would even attend like he has in recent years.
Sanders, a former longtime state senator, prefers to emphasize what he considers the primary theme of the Jubilee: Freedom.
“You deal with the past when we talk about the Voting Rights Act, and you’re dealing with the past when remembering people in that struggle," Sanders stated.
It all gets underway Thursday afternoon and culminates with the traditional walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday to remember that bloody day 54 years ago.
“It’s the little things and the human interest stories," said Bird, something she and her husband are thinking about being part of.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.