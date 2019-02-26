Rush Propst suspended from coaching duties

MOULTRIE., GA (WALB) - Rush Propst, Colquitt County High School head football coach, has been suspended with pay pending an investigation, according to Superintendent Doug Howell.
Howell said Propst was placed on administrative leave at 9 a.m. Tuesday, pending an internal investigation into personnel issues.
The Packers coaching staff and football team has been brought up to date on the situation.
The school system is handling the investigation. Howell said he has no idea how long it could take.
Propst has been the Packers head football coach since 2008. His teams have won 119 games while losing 35, and claimed two state championships.
The head football coach was facing another suspension for headbutting a player in 2015.
