Police looking for suspect in Birmingham liquor store robbery

Birmingham liquor store robbery suspect
By WBRC Staff | February 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 12:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham police need your help identifying a robbery suspect.

Employees of the ABC Select Spirits store in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North saw the man shoplifting from the business Saturday afternoon. When he was confronted by employees the man hit an employee in the face before leaving the scene.

Birmingham liquor store robbery

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call BPD robbery detectives at 254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.