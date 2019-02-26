Number of new teachers decreasing in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Finding good people to teach your kids is getting harder in Alabama.
The number of new teachers coming out of Alabama colleges is on the decline.
“The trend has definitely been going away from going into a career in Education,” said Marrianne Hayward, President of the Jefferson County American Federation of Teachers.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, from the 2010-2011 to the 2015-2016 school years there was a 40% decrease in teachers coming out of Alabama colleges.
Hayward says that likely has to do with not getting a substantial raise in a while, and changes in the teacher’s retirement program.
"A teacher now cannot retire after 25 years. They have to work till they are 60 or 65 to be able to retire in the profession,” said Hayward.
The areas most impacted? Hayward believes it is likely special education, math, and science.
“It’s because if you major in math and science you can get a much higher paying job in industry than you can in education,” said Hayward.
To help recruit new teachers some systems have incentives like signing bonuses, but even those seem small relatively speaking.
“Which is maybe $5,000, but that doesn’t go very far,” said Hayward.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.