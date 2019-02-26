New traffic report shows how much money drivers are losing on Birmingham’s bad roads

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re finding out just how much money drivers are losing traveling on bad roads in Birmingham.
A report from TRIP, a national transportation safety group, says crumbling and congested roads are costing on average $1,846 each year in the form of additional vehicle operating costs, the cost of lost time, wasted fuel to congestion as well as the financial cost of traffic crashes. The report says 41 percent of major roads and highways in Birmingham area are in poor or mediocre condition.
AAA of Alabama isn’t surprised by the numbers. The rough road conditions can do a number on your car. AAA tells us something needs to be done to make for a smoother ride.
“We need some funding there. We’re very much behind in that area and our roads and bridges are showing it. We need to do something. We need to have more money going into the DOT to help pay for these things,” Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama said.
Later this week, Governor Kay Ivey is supposed to make a major announcement on her plan to improve Alabama’s aging infrastructure system. We’re told it could come in the form of a gas tax increase. That tax hasn’t changed since the early 90’s.
You can read more on the TRIP report here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.